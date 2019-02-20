Winter weather arrives in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A winter storm is currently in our backyard bringing a combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain to metro-Richmond.

The snow will change to sleet around sunrise, with a change to rain around Noon. Areas northwest of Richmond will experience a much longer duration event of frozen precipitation, and a winter storm warning is in effect for those locations.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Richmond Metro Area, where a light accumulation of snow and sleet will cause some slick morning travel.

All areas will transition to rain by around sunset.

Thursday will feature low rain chances and a nice warm-up, with highs in the low 60s.

Friday will be a little cooler behind a cold front, with a slightly better chance for rain.

Saturday continues to look like a cool and wet day, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s.

Sunday will be a much different day, with breezy and very warm weather, with highs in the low 70s.

Cool and dry weather is expected early next week, with a chance for more rain late Tuesday.