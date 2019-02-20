Warm up your day with Sid Kingsley

RICHMOND, Va - Singer Sid Kingsley performed "Bar Room Queen" accompanied by Jordan Stoll on drums. Sid is heading back to our area after his tour. You can catch him live at 7pm on Friday, March 1st at Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery located at 6135 Rockfish Gap Turnpike in Crozet. He's also playing at 7pm on Saturday, March 9th at 5 Points Music Sanctuary located at 1217 Maple Ave SW in Roanoke.
