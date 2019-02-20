Fuel tanker bursts into flames on Virginia highway

FINCASTLE, Va. — No one was seriously hurt when a tanker truck overturned and caught fire Wednesday morning on US 220 North in Botetourt County, Virginia.

The crash was reported at 6:24 a.m.

“The driver of the truck had already been able to get free of the vehicle. Also, it was determined that a total of 8.500 gallons of diesel and gasoline were on board at the time of the crash,” a Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS spokesperson said. “An actively leaking fuel spill with fire was identified, and within moments, the ante tanker had ignited.

“The fire quickly spread as fuel continued to spill from the truck. Fuel that was on fire was running down a culvert In the median and into a storm drain while actively burning. Crews set up a perimeter and shut down US 220 in both directions. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management was immediately notified to start the Hazardous Materials Response team and firefighting foam unit.”

The fire damaged a pipe under US 220 North. The road will remain closed while the extent of the damage was investigated.

“Fire officials are asking anyone who lives or has livestock along the tributary of Catawba Creek in this area to not allow livestock to drink from the waterway until hazardous materials officials have confirmed that it is safe to drink,” the spokesperson said.

