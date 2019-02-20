‘Possible threat’ prompts massive police presence, room-by-room search at Henrico school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A “possible threat” at a Glen Allen school prompted a massive police presence along Mountain Road in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Mountain Road just after 3 p.m.

Officials with Henrico County Public Schools said officers received a call of a possible threat involving the Academy at Virginia Randolph.

“While we have not received word of anyone being hurt, or, located anyone who appears to be a threat, police are still on campus, going room-by-room to make sure our students and staff are safe,” Principal Jesse Casey said.

Officials said police set up a “parent reunification area” at St. Peter’s Church accessible from the Route 1 side of Mountain Road because parents cannot come to the school.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett that they do not believe there was an active shooter at the school, but officers are doing a sweep as a precaution.

More than six dozen officers are assigned to this call, according to those sources.

“This is a very serious situation out here,” Burkett said.

No additional details were available at last check.

