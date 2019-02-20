Storm Rider 6 surveys road conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- While no major road issues were reported as winter weather fell upon Central Virginia Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle crash did close lanes on Interstate 95 north (near I-295) in Henrico.

"Virginia State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash at northbound I-95 at exit 84B [at approximately 6:51 a.m.]," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "This was four separate crashes involving a Toyota Tacoma, Volkswagen sedan, Honda sedan, and a tractor trailer. There was disabling damage to the Toyota, Volkswagen, and Honda. The tractor trailer sustained minor damage. The crashes involved property damage only and no injuries."

No charges were placed and the crash remained under investigation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continued to urge drivers to be cautious on the roads.

"With a mix of wintry weather falling across the Richmond District, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are closely monitoring roadways for potential slick spots. Drivers should use extra caution during the morning commute, as roads could be icy," a VDOT spokesperson said. :Drivers may encounter ice or snow on the roads until temperatures rise, particularly on bridges, overpasses, shaded and low-lying areas. Crews will apply sand and salt as necessary to improve traction on the roads and help melt ice."