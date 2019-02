RICHMOND, Va. — Water was left gushing from a fire hydrant after a car ran into it Wednesday morning along the 2100 block Semmes Avenue in South Richmond.

The cause of the two-car crash, which was reported at about 8 a.m., remained under investigation.

Officials on scene said they were looking into whether the hydrant had a faulty valve because water wasn’t supposed to gush like that after a crash.

Neither driver was seriously hurt. This is a developing story.