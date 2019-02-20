Police ID Chesterfield man found dead near train tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the man found dead near Chester train tracks as 51-year-old Sang W. Lee, of Totty Street.

"At about 4:30 p.m. on February 18, police responded to a report that a body had been found in the area of the railroad tracks [near the 3700 block of Festival Park Plaza]," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but at this point there are no signs of foul play."

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.