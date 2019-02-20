× RRHA unanimously votes to hire next CEO

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority board voted unanimously Wednesday to hire its next CEO, more than a year after the resignation of former leader T.K. Somanath.

Damon E. Duncan, who previously headed a local housing authority in the suburbs of Chicago, will assume the role of CEO beginning March 25.

As CEO, Duncan will head the organization responsible for the city’s thousands of public housing units, serving more than 10,000 residents ad providing subsidized housing for more than 3,000 of the city’s low income, disabled, and senior citizens.

Duncan was selected from a pool of finalists eyed by the RRHA for the position.