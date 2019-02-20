‘It was like my welcome to Richmond’ — Have you seen this family heirloom stolen from the Fan?

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond woman who recently relocated to the area is searching for a family heirloom stolen from her car in the Fan District.

Kendra Granniss said someone broke into her vehicle parked near the corner of North Meadow Street and Park Avenue sometime overnight Sunday and Monday morning.

“I got my groceries at Kroger, went to put my groceries in my trunk and everything that I was supposed to move to my friend’s house was missing out of my trunk,” Granniss explained.

Granniss said the thief grabbed a new KitchenAid stand mixer, two speakers and her family’s mantle clock.

“The clock has family memories attached to it on my father’s side. My great-great grandparents gave it to my great grandparents for their wedding gift and now it’s gone. It’s the only thing I need back,” she stated.

The clock was believed to be built in the late 1800’s, has a brown wooden finish and a newly repaired swinging pendulum.

Granniss, who recently located to the River City from New York City, said she considers the incident as an initiation of sorts.

She recalled taking photos in front of the clock as a young child – the only photo she has of the clock was dug out of old boxes by her mother.

“I still feel much safer down here, but $1000 worth of stuff was taken from my car,” she said. “It was like my welcome to Richmond.”

Granniss filed a report with Richmond Police who are investigating.

She has also searched local pawn shops and vintage stores for the clock.

“It means a lot to my family. I don’t think it’s worth anything — if it is I’ll give you the money for it. All that matters we have the clock back,” Granniss plead.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!