Massanutten Resort presents ‘Snow Moon Fest’

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re thinking of taking a winter getaway with your family, it’s a perfect time to think about heading up to Massanutten! Starting next week, Massanutten Resort will be kicking off their annual ‘Snow Moon Fest’ event. Marissa Andrick and Jonathan Albert joined us to tell us more about what we can expect.

‘Snow Moon Fest’ will run from Friday, March 1st through Sunday, March 3rd. The resort is located at 1822 Resort Drive in Massanutten. If you’d like to make your reservations, you can give them a call at 540-2889-9441 or you can visit them online at www.massresort.com/snowmoonfest.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MASSANUTTEN RESORT}