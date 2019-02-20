RICHMOND, Va. - Lifestyle Expert, Amy Vanderoef shares how you can look and feel younger by whitening your smile. Power Swabs is a gentle and easy way to make your teeth brighter and whiter in 5 minutes a day.
Receive 40% off and Free Shipping. For more information, or to order, please visit www.PowerSwabs.com or call 1-800-973-1023.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY POWER SWABS}
Look and feel younger with visibly whiter teeth
-
Look and feel younger with visibly whiter teeth
-
Get visibly whiter teeth in minutes
-
Look and feel younger with visibly whiter teeth
-
Get visibly whiter teeth in minutes
-
Look and feel younger with visibly whiter teeth
-
-
Get visibly whiter teeth in minutes
-
Show off your best smile this Valentine’s Day
-
Get visibly whiter teeth in minutes
-
Get a visibly whiter smile this new year
-
Look and feel younger with visibly whiter teeth
-
-
Get a brighter smile just in time for Valentine’s Day
-
Get whiter teeth in minutes
-
Get whiter teeth with Power Swabs