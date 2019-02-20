Funk Sounds from Evolution of the Groove

RICHMOND, Va-

They describe their sound as a blend of funk to rock, sprinkled in with some jazz, Evolution of Groove took to the Virginia This Morning stage to perform "To Believe."

The band, comprised of Chris Scalfani, Nick Skinner, Nathaniel Clark, Jaylin Brown, Andrew Rohlk, Nelson Valentine, James Joyner, and C.J. Alicea, has made a name of itself in the Richmond music scene.