RICHMOND, Va - The Kitchen Magician Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh showed us how to use a ballon to make beautiful chocolate bowls filled with macerated berries. You can taste Chef Ausar's food on Saturday, February 23rd at Fire House 15 from 5pm- 8pm on Saturday, February 23rd or from noon - 3pm on Sunday, February 24th. Fire House 15 is located at 3011 Meadowbridge Rd. in Richmond.
Chocolate Balloon Bowls
serves 10
Ingredients
12 oz. dark or semisweet chocolate chips
3 tablespoons coconut oil
3 oz. chocolate wafers
Instructions
1. Add the chocolate and coconut oil to a metal bowl and place over a pot with simmering water until melted. Whisk the mixture together, take the bowl off the heat and let cool to room temperature.
2. Next, blow up water balloons. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet and spread out the wafers on the parchment.
3. Dip one end of each balloon into the cooled chocolate mixture and place each balloon chocolate-side down on top of a wafer, waiting a few seconds allowing it to set. Place in refrigerator and allow to set completely.
4. Pop the balloons and fill with macerated berries and enjoy!
Macerated Berries
Serves 10
Ingredients
1 pint of strawberries, cleaned and quartered
1 pint of Blueberries
1 pint of Black Berries
1 pint of Raspberries
1 cup of Candied Almonds
1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons of sugar
Mint leaves for garnish
Whipped cream for garnish
Instructions
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar and sugar.
2. Add strawberries, blueberries, raspberries &blackberries. Toss to combine and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Transfer to Chocolate serving bowls, top with whipped cream, Candied Almonds and Mint Sprig. Enjoy!
Chocolate Balloon Magic
-
Chef Ausar Makes Kitchen Magic
-
Show your love with Seafood Scampi
-
*Berry delicious shortcake
-
A taste of the Caribbean in a summer salad
-
Chef Ausar whips up Broccoli Au Gratin
-
-
Pesto Pasta Magic
-
Decadent chocolate brownies inspired from Mexico
-
Supreme vegetable fried rice
-
Getting *Dirty in The Kitchen
-
Rich, Creamy & Decadent Avocado Chocolate Mousse
-
-
Delicious Egg Nog Pancakes
-
“Grown Up” Grilled cheese
-
EGGScellent egg recipes from the Virginia Egg Council