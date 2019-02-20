Chocolate Balloon Magic

RICHMOND, Va - The Kitchen Magician Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh showed us how to use a ballon to make beautiful chocolate bowls filled with macerated berries. You can taste Chef Ausar's food on Saturday, February 23rd at Fire House 15 from 5pm- 8pm on Saturday, February 23rd or from noon - 3pm on Sunday, February 24th. Fire House 15 is located at 3011 Meadowbridge Rd. in Richmond.

Chocolate Balloon Bowls

serves 10

Ingredients

12 oz. dark or semisweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons coconut oil

3 oz. chocolate wafers

Instructions

1. Add the chocolate and coconut oil to a metal bowl and place over a pot with simmering water until melted. Whisk the mixture together, take the bowl off the heat and let cool to room temperature.

2. Next, blow up water balloons. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet and spread out the wafers on the parchment.

3. Dip one end of each balloon into the cooled chocolate mixture and place each balloon chocolate-side down on top of a wafer, waiting a few seconds allowing it to set. Place in refrigerator and allow to set completely.

4. Pop the balloons and fill with macerated berries and enjoy!

Macerated Berries

Serves 10

Ingredients

1 pint of strawberries, cleaned and quartered

1 pint of Blueberries

1 pint of Black Berries

1 pint of Raspberries

1 cup of Candied Almonds

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons of sugar

Mint leaves for garnish

Whipped cream for garnish

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar and sugar.

2. Add strawberries, blueberries, raspberries &blackberries. Toss to combine and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Transfer to Chocolate serving bowls, top with whipped cream, Candied Almonds and Mint Sprig. Enjoy!