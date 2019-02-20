× Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries when stolen car crashed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and three people suffered minor injuries when their car crashed early Wednesday morning in Richmond.

Richmond Police started to pursue the car, which was reported stolen, at about 12:08 a.m.

During the pursuit, the stolen car crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and Decatur Street in Richmond.

The one person in other vehicle suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Charges were pending as police investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.