RICHMOND, Va.– Keep Virginia Beautiful and join in the fun Saturday, February 23 for the 5th Annual Shiver in the River at Historic Tredegar, 500 Tredegar Street, Richmond. It’s RVA coolest Winter Festival with live music, beverages, food, heated tents and fun activities that include a community clean up, 5-K walk/run, and a jump in the James River. You can participate in as much or as little as you want. It all benefits

Register as an individual or put together a team to participate in the Community Cleanup at 10 am, walk or run in the 5-K (noon), and/or take the James River Jump (2 pm). The cleanup is free, the 5-K is $30 (through the end of January) and you need to raise a minimum $75 for the privilege to jump. Pre and Post James River Jump from 11 am-4 pm, is a celebratory festival to thank sponsors, participants, and volunteers who participate in the event. The winter festival will include heated tents, food and beverage vendors, live music, and a fun environmental atmosphere. For more information click here. https://www.shiverintheriver.com/

A Water Tank will be on-site; bring you water bottle

What to bring with you:

Community Cleanup – Gloves, warm clothes, and sturdy shoes that you wouldn’t mind getting dirty. Water

bags and grabbers will be provided.

5K Walk/Run – Comfortable tennis shoes, warm layers. Strollers for young children are permitted but there

are stairs.

James River Jump – Bathing suit, towel, change of clothes and shoes. Two Changing Tents will be located on

site as you exit the river; one for women and one for men.