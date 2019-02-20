× Police locate 24-year-old woman missing out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police have located a previously missing 24-year-old woman last seen in Norfolk.

Olivia Oliver was last seen in Norfolk at a shell gas station on the 500 block of N. Military Hwy.

Oliver is a 24-years-old white female described as 5’8” and 125 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, gray jeans, black boots and a yellow jacket with fur around the hood.

A possible suspect is Malik E. Fortes, a 26-year-old black male described as 6’3” and 150 lbs wearing black jeans, black sneakers and a black hoodie with “Carhartt” on left sleeve with white lettering.

They were last seen in a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with Virginia tags “UWK-6368”

The disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Please contact the norfolk police department with any information regarding Oliver’s whereabouts at 757-664-7023 or dial 911 from within the city of norfolk.

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com/