× Why some Virginians will receive their March SNAP Benefits early

RICHMOND, Va. – All Virginians who receive SNAP benefits will receive their March food stamps on Friday, March 1, 2019, regardless of their normal issuance.

This comes after SNAP clients last received their food benefits early on January 17 due to the federal government shutdown.

“This change is intended to help close the gap for clients who have been stretching benefits since mid-January as a result of the early release of February benefits during the partial federal government shutdown,” said Virginia Department of Social Services Director of Benefit Programs Toni Blue Washington.

SNAP is suspending their typical staggered benefits release, including individuals who typically receive benefits between the 4th and 7th of each month.

Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ EBT cards on March 1.

This issuance is for the month of March only. The program will return to the staggered issuance schedule in April.

“We understand the challenges individuals and families have been facing and want to ensure Virginians who rely on SNAP benefits are provided some relief,” said Washington.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to contact the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370 or their local department of social services with any questions related to their benefits.