Warm Up Your Day with a ‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Chickpea Stew

RICHMOND, Va. - Stew is perfect to make on a cold winter's day. Our dear friend, Shayne Rogers of Shaynefully Delicious, is back to make a hearty and healthy chickpea harissa stew.
3 T olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 large carrot, diced
Salt
2 T minced garlic
1 T ground cumin
1-2 T Harissa
2 14 oz. cans chickpeas with liquid
2 c water
Garnishes:
Chopped olives
Capers
Honey
Lemon juice
Mint
Heat olive oil in a heavy bottomed pan over medium heat. Stir in onion, carrots, salt, garlic and cumin. Cook for 5-7 minutes until vegetables soften and garlic and cumin become fragrant. Add harissa, chickpeas and water. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Garnish with your favorites.