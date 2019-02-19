Warm Up Your Day with a ‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Chickpea Stew

Winter weather arrives Wednesday

Posted 1:06 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, February 19, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Stew is perfect to make on a cold winter's day. Our dear friend, Shayne Rogers of Shaynefully Delicious, is back to make a hearty and healthy chickpea harissa stew.

3 T olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 large carrot, diced

Salt

2 T minced garlic

1 T ground cumin

1-2 T Harissa

2 14 oz. cans chickpeas with liquid

2 c water

 

Garnishes:

Chopped olives

Capers

Honey

Lemon juice

Mint

Heat olive oil in a heavy bottomed pan over medium heat.  Stir in onion, carrots, salt, garlic and cumin.  Cook for 5-7 minutes until vegetables soften and garlic and cumin become fragrant. Add harissa, chickpeas and water.  Bring to a simmer, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.  Garnish with your favorites.

