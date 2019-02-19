The 6th Annual African American Read-In

Winter weather arrives Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. - In honor of Black History Month, The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts presents its 6th Annual "African American Read-In".  Director of Audience Development and Community Engagement, Paula Saylor-Robinson and Adult Programs Director, Izzie Fuqua are here to share about this unique experience and everything it will highlight. The event takes place Thursday, February 21st at 5:30pm and again Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00am and is free and open to the public.

