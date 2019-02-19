RICHMOND, Va. - Since 1992, The Virginia State Police has educated citizens and law enforcement about auto theft through the "HEAT Program". "HEAT" stands for Help Eliminate Auto Theft and has been very successful over the years. The program's coordinator, First Sergeant Thomas Molnar talked about this year’s campaign. Anonymous tips can be submitted at HEATreward.com or by calling 800-947-HEAT(4328)
Prevent Auto Theft with HEAT
-
Virginians seek better access to medical marijuana
-
Immigrant advocates bash bill blocking ‘Sanctuary Cities’
-
Senate Panel kills stricter seat-belt law
-
Punishment could stiffen for people who kill police officers in Virginia: ‘That’s justice’
-
Senate passes bill to stiffen penalties for murder of law enforcement officers
-
-
How lawmakers are answering a call for change from the widow of a fallen trooper
-
5 arrested in series of vehicle thefts, larcenies in New Kent County
-
‘I don’t want a family to go through this ever again,’ slain trooper’s wife pleads to Virginia lawmakers
-
Man charged after striking 2 Virginia State Police vehicles during pursuit
-
Why thieves are targeting catalytic converters from vehicles in Midlothian
-
-
Young mom killed moments after Snapchat post: Her family is now pushing for change
-
Central Virginia police and sheriff’s face major decline in job applicants: ‘It’s heartbreaking for a recruiter’
-
14 cars stolen in Chesterfield; police issue plea to drivers