Prevent Auto Theft with HEAT

February 19, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Since 1992, The Virginia State Police has educated citizens and law enforcement about auto theft through the "HEAT Program".  "HEAT" stands for Help Eliminate Auto Theft and has been very successful over the years.  The program's coordinator, First Sergeant Thomas Molnar talked about this year’s campaign.  Anonymous tips can be submitted at HEATreward.com or by calling 800-947-HEAT(4328)

