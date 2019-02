Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver who hit a three-year-old with their car outside of a Chesterfield grocery store.

It happened Monday at the Food Lion in the Irongate Shopping Center on Iron Bridge Road.

Police say the child darted into the road and was hit.

The woman got out to check on the child but then drove off.

If you know who she is call police.