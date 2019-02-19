Winter weather arrives Wednesday

Planning for a better financial future

Posted 10:55 am, February 19, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Many of us might be forgetting about our New Year’s resolutions, particularly those involving our finances, but it’s important to keep in mind better practices that will help us prepare for a better financial future. Elisabeth Kozack of Marcus by Goldman Sachs joined us to share some tips that can help us get on the right track. For more information, you can visitwww.marcus.com/financialfitness.

