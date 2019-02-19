Pair wanted for stealing iPhone at Chesterfield Verizon store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who are accused of stealing two iPhones from a Chesterfield Verizon store.

The larcenies occurred on February 9 at the Verizon store located at 10030 Hull Street Road.

Police say the suspects, who are wanted for felony larceny, fled the store in a grey sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.