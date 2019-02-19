Winter weather arrives Wednesday

Pair wanted for stealing iPhone at Chesterfield Verizon store

Posted 12:30 pm, February 19, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who are accused of stealing two iPhones from a Chesterfield Verizon store.

The larcenies occurred on February 9 at the Verizon store located at 10030 Hull Street Road.

Photo Gallery

Police say the suspects, who are wanted for felony larceny, fled the store in a grey sedan.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.