Winter weather arrives Wednesday

iPhones – valued at $3,500 – swiped in Hanover

Posted 9:51 am, February 19, 2019, by

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are looking for the man accused of stealing four iPhone Xs that were on display inside a Hanover store.

“On February 13, 2019, deputies responded to the 7200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike in regards to a shoplifting,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “According to the complainant, a black male entered the store, removed four Apple iPhone X’s from the display and walked out of the business without paying. The total stolen merchandise is valued at over $3,500.”

Investigators described the man as someone in his mid-20s to 30, wearing a tan pea coat, blue jeans, and a hoodie.

Hanover iPhone theft suspect (PHOTO: Hanover Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.