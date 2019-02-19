iPhones – valued at $3,500 – swiped in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are looking for the man accused of stealing four iPhone Xs that were on display inside a Hanover store.

“On February 13, 2019, deputies responded to the 7200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike in regards to a shoplifting,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “According to the complainant, a black male entered the store, removed four Apple iPhone X’s from the display and walked out of the business without paying. The total stolen merchandise is valued at over $3,500.”

Investigators described the man as someone in his mid-20s to 30, wearing a tan pea coat, blue jeans, and a hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.