× Teen driver flips stolen car during Virginia State Police pursuit

DUMFRIES, Va. — A Virginia teenager was arrested and charged with multiple crimes following a police pursuit that ended in a crash.

De’Jon Kenney, 18, of Dumfries, was charged with grand larceny, hit-and-run, felony eluding police, misdemeanor eluding police, felony maiming , and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony following his Monday morning arrest.

“Virginia State Police [were] alerted on a stolen vehicle traveling east on I-495 near Exit 173 for Van Dorn Street in Fairfax County,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “As the troopers pulled in behind the vehicle, the Hyundai sped down Exit 174 for Eisenhower Avenue and ran the red light at the end of the ramp.”

It was about 7:25 a.m. as troopers pursued the Hyundai down Eisenhower Avenue and into Alexandria.

“The Hyundai struck a Lexus sedan traveling on Eisenhower Ave., which caused both vehicles to run off the roadway,” the police spokesperson said. “The Hyundai ran off the road, struck a fire hydrant, slid up a grassy embankment, overturned and came to rest in a commercial business parking lot in the 5600 block of Eisenhower Ave.

“The Lexus ran off the road and crashed into a metal railing outside of the commercial business. The driver of the Lexus was transported to Alexandria Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.”

Kenney, police said, crawled out of the crashed car and ran. He was soon taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.

His 19-year-old passenger was ejected when the car flipped and suffered serious injuries.

“The incident remains under investigation,” the police spokesperson continued. “A handgun was recovered at the crash scene of the stolen vehicle.”