City of Petersburg issues mandatory water usage restriction
PETERSBURG, Va. — The City of Petersburg has issued a mandatory water usage restriction to all Petersburg water consumers until further notice.
Petersburg Public Works and Utilities is currently repairing a water main break at 800 Arlington Street. Due to the nature of the main break, residents must restrict their water usage, the city announced Thursday evening.
Customers are asked to restrict water usage to only those purposes that maintain the public health, safety, and welfare of human and animal life. Using water for purposes such as watering lawns and/or landscapes, non-commercial car washing, filling swimming pools etc. is prohibited.
This mandatory restriction is not a boil water notice.
The City will provide an update once this restriction has been lifted.