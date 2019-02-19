City of Petersburg issues mandatory water usage restriction
Winter weather arrives Wednesday
WATCH LIVE: Al Gore in Buckingham County to discuss Union Hill compressor station
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

Brendan King surprises RCAA staff, firefighters who worked to help ‘Tommie’ with donation, lunch

Posted 11:24 pm, February 19, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- He captured hearts in Richmond and across the globe.

"Tommie" the pitbull died last week, five days after he was tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire.

For this week's CBS 6 Gives, Brendan King gave back to the Richmond Animal Care and Control staff and firefighters who worked to rescue Tommie from the flames.

"We are so touched by Tommie's story  and know that he fought every single minute," King said, presenting a donation on behalf of CBS 6 and the firefighters who worked to save Tommie from the flames.  "The firefighters gave Tommie a chance, so we would like to join them in celebrating Tommie's life."

Next, King stopped by Richmond's Station 5 fire station to drop by boxes of pizza to the firefighters who tried to save Tommie's life.

"Keep doing what you're doing, saving lives and saving animals," King said.

 

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.