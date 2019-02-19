Brendan King surprises RCAA staff, firefighters who worked to help ‘Tommie’ with donation, lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- He captured hearts in Richmond and across the globe.

"Tommie" the pitbull died last week, five days after he was tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire.

For this week's CBS 6 Gives, Brendan King gave back to the Richmond Animal Care and Control staff and firefighters who worked to rescue Tommie from the flames.

"We are so touched by Tommie's story and know that he fought every single minute," King said, presenting a donation on behalf of CBS 6 and the firefighters who worked to save Tommie from the flames. "The firefighters gave Tommie a chance, so we would like to join them in celebrating Tommie's life."

Next, King stopped by Richmond's Station 5 fire station to drop by boxes of pizza to the firefighters who tried to save Tommie's life.

"Keep doing what you're doing, saving lives and saving animals," King said.