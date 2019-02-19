Henrico student singers join voices for Black History Month concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Talented singers from around Henrico will join voices in celebration of Black History Month.

Student choirs from Deep Run, Glen Allen, Henrico, Highland Springs, and Tucker high schools will perform Tuesday night at First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

Choral instructor Amy El-Khouri said many students pointed to this event as their favorite of the school year.

"It's a chance for West End schools and East End schools to work together, cooperatively, on a concert that doesn't involve any kind of competition or audition to participate," she said. "It gives all of our students a large choir experience."

Tuesday's concert to free to attend. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.