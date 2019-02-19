× Al Gore warns that Dominion compressor station will bring ‘single largest increase in global warming pollution’

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — Former Vice President Al Gore stopped in Central Virginia Tuesday night as part of what he calls an “Environmental Justice Tour.”

Gore visited Union Hill in Buckingham County to highlight what he calls the connection between poverty, racism and ecological devastation.

Union Hill is a historically black community, and is the proposed site of a controversial compressor station for Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Gore says the compressor will be harmful to the environment.

“This compressor station and this pipeline would be the single largest increase in global warming pollution from the state of Virginia ever,” Gore said.

Dominion Energy says the station is important to meet the region’s energy needs and the project will create jobs.