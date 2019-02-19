3rd Annual Little Black Dress Initiative benefits local organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It’s day two of the Junior League of Richmond’s Little Black Dress Initiative. Starting February 18th through February 22nd, League members and friends are wearing the same black dress every day to raise awareness about the lack of choices our neighbors living in poverty face daily. The campaign goal for 2019 is $30,000 and funds raised will be presented to three community organizations, including Greater Richmond Fit4Kids.

If you’d like to get involved, you can visit www.jlrichmond.org, and be sure to check out their “Support Us” tab. You can also follow them on social media. They are on Facebook and Instagram at @JLRichmondVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND}