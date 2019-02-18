“Sugar & Spice” with everything nice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Richmond Animal League is hosting their annual "Sugar & Spice" Fundraiser. Kaicee Robertson and Elizabeth Thomas from RAL brought in two pups up for adoption - Red Corvette and Somme. They also showed off some of the art that will be auctioned off. “Sugar & Spice" will feature cocktails and delicious food from local vegan restaurants. Tracy Filtcraft from Yummvees showed us how to make her Cashew Cheez Ziti that will be featured at the event.

The 2019 RAL "Sugar & Spice" fundraiser will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 6pm at Willow Oaks Country Club. Tickets are sold out, but everyone can bid for the auction items online at https://www.501auctions.com/sugarspice