× Richmond Police holding food and supply drive in memory of ‘Tommie’

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police is partnering with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) to host a food and supplies drive in memory of Tommie, the beloved dog found tied to a pole and set on fire at Abner Clay Park last week.

Tommie captured the hearts of people across the country before passing away on Friday morning.

Now, Richmond Police are hoping to help other pets with the Tommie Community Food Drive. The week-long food and supply drive will be held at the 4th Police Precinct located at 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Items can be dropped off at the lobby of 4th Precinct beginning Tuesday, February 19 through Tuesday, February 28 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Here is a list of items citizens can bring:

Dog and cat food

Towels

Lysol wipes

Ziploc site gallon bags

Tough Nylabone or Kong toys

Cat litter

Peanut butter

Gerber chicken flavored baby food

Tommie funeral plans changed

Tommie was originally going to be laid to rest during a public ceremony at the Pet Memorial Park Cemetery in Henrico on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m., but officials said they opted to change the format so the experience could be more “personal.”

“Instead of one memorial service, we plan to host five open houses this week at RACC to celebrate Tommie’s life and to give everyone the opportunity to visit us and see firsthand how your support impacts the work we do on a daily basis,” RACC officials posted on Facebook Sunday morning.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 22, 2 – 7 p.m. | Saturday, Feb. 23, noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Richmond Animal Care and Control | 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue | Richmond VA 23222