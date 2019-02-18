× Petersburg fugitive arrested in Miami Beach after 3-hour manhunt

MIAMI BEACH — A fugitive out of Petersburg has been arrested in Miami after a three-hour manhunt Sunday night and Monday morning.

Derrick Markell Robinson, 26, a four-time convicted felon who was considered armed and dangerous, was wanted out of Petersburg for aggravated assault and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident started when a Miami Beach Police officer who was heading to work spotted a silver four-door Honda Civic bearing Virginia tag ID 47327. The vehicle matched a “be on the lookout” (B.O.L.O) of Robinson who was wanted by the U.S. Marshalls for attempted murder.

Police say the officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of Meridian Avenue and 15th Street in the area of City Center in Miami Beach. Robinson is accused of fleeing from police at more than 60 MPH which was twice the legal limit.

Robinson ran serval stop signs and red lights before crashing into a Publix Supermarket and fleeing on foot. One officer observed Robinson drop a clear plastic baggie that contained crystal meth, according to the arrest affidavit.

Once officers lost a visual of Robinson, they set up a perimeter.

SWAT officers and K-9 officers with Miami Beach Police, Miami Dade Police, City of Miami Police responded, along with Miami Dade aviation.

Robinson, who police describe as a known drug dealer, was discovered and arrested within the curtilage of the VCA Alton Road Animal Hospital. The Petersburg man suffered a bite wound to the buttock from police K-9.

During a search of the vehicle driven by Robinson, police found clear plastic baggies with Oxycodone, cocaine, a digital scale, cash, and a loaded handgun.

He faces several charges including fleeing from police, burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drugs.

Police say Robinson was most recently charged with assault on a law enforcement officer in Brunswick County in August of 2013.

The arrested comes after Petersburg Police called the Marshal Service with intel that Robinson had fled to the Miami area. USMS Fugitive Task Force Richmond contacted USMS Fugitive Task Force Miami for help in tracking Robinson.

The task force along with their partner agencies were looking for Richardson when the officer heading to work spotted Robinson Sunday night.

Robinson will be extradited back to Petersburg where he will face charges for aggravated assault and use of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is unknown whether he will face his Petersburg charges first or the new charges out of Miami.