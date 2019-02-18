Beloved football coach Mark Fischer’s passing leaves Louisa ‘heartbroken’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Mark Fischer, who contributions as Louisa High School head football coach resulted in the school naming its football field in his honor, passed away Sunday.

Fischer had a years-long battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood for which there is no cure.

The cancer finally forced him to leave his beloved team at the end of the 2017 season.

"It’s impossible to express how heartbroken we are at the news of Coach Fischer’s passing," Louisa County Public Schools superintendent Doug Straley said. "His legacy of toughness, determination, and grit will be a part of this community forever. He was truly an inspiration to so many."

Straley was athletic director when Fischer was hired at Louisa in 2003.

"Coach Fischer was a great football coach and great teacher, but most importantly, he was an even greater friend," Straley said. "I am so grateful for the great memories we made together. My thoughts go out to the entire Fischer family. I know that our community is going to rally around them and support them."

Fischer was a sporting goods salesman before becoming a football coach.

After stops at Henrico and Armstrong high schools, Fischer got an interview to be the Louisa head coach, and made a unique impression.

"He said, 'I want to be the type of coach that's going to work hard, and roll up my sleeves, and one day you're gonna want to name something after me,'" Fischer's wife Pamela said in a 2017 interview.

In October 2017, Louisa schools renamed the field in honor of Coach Fischer.

Fischer is survived by his wife and two children.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.