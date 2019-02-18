Junior League of Richmond kicks off their Little Black Dress Initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Junior League of Richmond powers several major projects in our Greater Richmond region. Elizabeth Anderson and Susan Graham, from Junior League of Richmond shared the details about The 3rd Annual Little Black Dress Initiative that starts Monday, February 18th through Friday, February 22nd. For more information, you can visit www.jlrichmond.org, and be sure to check out their “Support Us” tab. You can also follow them on social media. They are on both Facebook and Instagram at @JLRichmondVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND}