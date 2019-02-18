Potential for ice and snow this week

Junior League of Richmond kicks off their Little Black Dress Initiative

Posted 11:48 am, February 18, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - The Junior League of Richmond powers several major projects in our Greater Richmond region. Elizabeth Anderson and Susan Graham, from Junior League of Richmond shared the details about The 3rd Annual Little Black Dress Initiative that starts Monday, February 18th through Friday, February 22nd. For more information, you can visit www.jlrichmond.org, and be sure to check out their “Support Us” tab. You can also follow them on social media. They are on both Facebook and Instagram at @JLRichmondVA.

 

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.