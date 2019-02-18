× Jake Owen returns to Innsbrook; early-bird tickets cost $21

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Country music star Jake Owen will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on June 27, Innsbrook After Hours announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 22.

“Multi chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen’s current single ‘Down To The Honkytonk’ is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With seven #1 songs to his name, ‘Down To The Honkytonk’ follows Owen’s fastest-rising career #1 single, ‘I Was Jake (You Were Diane),” the concert promoter said. “Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with 2X PLATINUM anthem ‘Barefoot Blue Jean Night,’ PLATINUM-certified hits “Beachin,” “Anywhere With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and GOLD-certified “American Country Love Song.” Owen’s fifth studio album, AMERICAN LOVE, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reuniting with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout Bearfoot Blue Jean Night album, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive #1 hits.”

A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for just $21. Gates are set to open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m.