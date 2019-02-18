‘I was baffled:’ Customer says Henrico Little Caesars employee typed ‘gay’ on his receipt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two cousins said they were discriminated against by an employee at a Little Caesars restaurant in Henrico when the word "gay" was printed on their receipt where a customers' name is typically written.

"I was baffled, and it made me semi-angry because I feel like it's 2019 and we're still having to deal with this," said Rosman Harris.

Harris said he and his cousin, Marcus Robertson, went to the Little Caesars on Brook Road last Friday, placed their order, and then left for about 15 minutes while they waited for their pizzas to be made.

When they came to pick up their pizzas, Harris said he noticed the name on the receipt.

"And it said, 'gay'," said Harris.

Harris and Robertson said the cashier never asked them what name they wanted on their order, but customers before and after them were. They added that, while they are both gay, they did not mention it when they were in the store.

"It was this preconceived notion of, 'Oh, these are gay men.' So, why would you write that on the ticket? I'm not understanding that," said Harris.

Harris said when they asked the manager why that word was on the receipt, he never got an answer.

Robertson added that when another of their cousins went back to the store on Sunday, the cashier was still working there.

"She said, 'Well, oh, he was being loud, he was being rude.' So, my cousin was, like, 'No, he wasn't being loud or rude. He's hearing impaired, so when he talked loud that's for him to hear himself speak,'" said Robertson. He added that the manager told his cousin that the cashier could not be fired because the restaurant was short-staffed.

But as of Monday, the cousins said they learned that the cashier had been fired.

Robertson said in the future, he hopes Little Caesars will hire and train their employees better.

"Because for something like this to happen, not only does it impact your business, it impacts your image as well," said Robertson.

No one at the restaurant would speak with CBS 6 about the incident and directed us to call their area supervisor. We called the number we were given but have not heard back.

CBS 6 did, however, receive a statement from Tina Orozco, the director of communications for Little Caesar's corporate offices in Detroit, Michigan:

"Little Caesars maintains a zero-tolerance policy against any violations of professional conduct. This is a highly unusual, isolated situation at a store locally owned and operated by a franchisee. The franchise owner took immediate action to investigate this matter and has terminated the employment of the individual involved in the incident."

The cousins said they still have not received an apology from the restaurant and added they are considering legal action.

