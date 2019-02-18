× Chesterfield police investigate body found near train tracks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in Chester.

Around 4:30 p.m., police discovered the body of an unidentified person near the 3700 block of Festival Park Plaza in Chester after reports that a body had been found in the area of the railroad tracks.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.