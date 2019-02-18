Chesterfield pastor searching for Bible that was inside stolen car: ‘It’s like I Iost a part of me’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield pastor is glad to have her car back after it was stolen but says her most prized possession is still missing. Her Bible.

“When I saw my car was gone, I didn’t say oh my God my car… I said, ‘oh my God my Bible is in there,’” said Pastor Angel Allen.

Allen says her Mercedes Benz was warming up in her driveway last week when it was stolen from her Chesterfield home.

All she could think about were her most sacred items inside, her preaching robe, a prayer shawl, and especially an engraved bag and Bible that she treasures more than anything.

The Bible was a gift from her father to let her know how proud he was that she was living a life for Christ and making a positive impact on other relatives, despite their difficult upbringing.

“I wasn’t a minister then, but I had the Bible and he passed away. It is the last thing he gave me when he passed, and I’ve been preaching from that same Bible for 20 years,” said Allen.

“I keep his obituary in the Bible. That’s gone. I don’t even have a record of that anymore.”

Pastor Allen is grateful friends on social media shared her story and even took to the streets in search of her Mercedes. One friend who spotted her car alerted police and it was recovered the Chippenham Place apartment complex a few miles from her home.

Allen says three people jumped from the car and ran away, a pregnant woman and another lady were caught by police.

She says the next day, a juvenile who was the alleged driver, was arrested.

As hurt and violated as Pastor Allen feels, she says she forgives the car thieves and just wants her items back.

She posted flyers in and around the apartment complex where the car was recovered. She's praying for the items to be found and returned.

“It’s like I Iost a part of me,” said Allen. “You just have to have been in my life through my journey to understand the value of it.”

