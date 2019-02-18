× 2 suspects wanted in Chesterfield carjacking

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for two suspects who are accused of carjacking and assaulting two victims near Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening near the 6900 block of Hull Street Road.

According to the police report, two victims were approached by two unknown men as they were exiting their vehicle. One of the men demanded the keys from the female driver, while the other man struck the male passenger.

The victims reported that the suspect entered the vehicle and sped away from the scene.

The vehicle was recovered crashed in Richmond, according to police.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.