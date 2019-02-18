× 4 lives saved through organ donation after tragic death of 9 year old

A 9-year-old boy whose life was cut short after a fire broke out in the basement of his home has saved the lives of four people after his own tragic death.

Orlando Brown, along with his mother and younger brother, were inside their home on Detroit’s west side when a fire broke out on Feb. 13. Orlando’s mother, Jasmine Cosby, and his 6-year-old brother were able to escape the fire.

First responders pulled Orlando from the home and performed CPR, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was taken off of life support on Feb. 15.

According to a spokeswoman with Gift of Life Michigan, five of Orlando’s organs were donated.

“One family’s unimaginable tragedy turned into miracles for four other people and their families yesterday,” wrote Betsy Miner-Swartz, communications manager at Gift of Life Michigan. “Our hearts go out to Orlando’s family members who are all heroes for supporting donation and the gift of life on the worst day of their lives.”

Although the names and ages of the people Orlando saved are not yet available, Miner-Swartz was able to confirm that Orlando’s liver went to two different people, his right kidney went to one person and a fourth person received both his left kidney and pancreas.

Orlando’s mother an brother are still recovering from their injuries. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Orlando’s family recover from the devastating loss.

Funeral arrangements for Orlando have not yet been released by the family.