13-year-old Chesterfield student accused of assaulting school administrator

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A 13-year-old Chesterfield County student could face charges after police say he assaulted a school administrator.

The alleged incident occurred Friday morning, February 15 at Falling Creek Middle School.

The male student was arrested.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint asked that a juvenile petition be issued for assault.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face the charges. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.