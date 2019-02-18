Potential for ice and snow this week

13-year-old Chesterfield student accused of assaulting school administrator

Posted 4:51 pm, February 18, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A 13-year-old Chesterfield County student could face charges after police say he assaulted a school administrator.

The alleged incident occurred Friday morning, February 15 at Falling Creek Middle School.

The male student was arrested.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint asked that a juvenile petition be issued for assault.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face the charges. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.