Police find window shattered at Richmond bank

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a case of possible vandalism at a bank in Richmond’s Museum District.

Investigators said they responded to the Wells Fargo in the 3500 block of West Broad Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

That is where officers found one of the building’s side windows shattered.

Police said they will review security footage to determine what happened.

