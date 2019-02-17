Police find window shattered at Richmond bank

Potential for ice and snow this week
Posted 7:33 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45PM, February 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a case of possible vandalism at a bank in Richmond’s Museum District.

Investigators said they responded to the Wells Fargo in the 3500 block of West Broad Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

That is where officers found one of the building’s side windows shattered.

Police said they will review security footage to determine what happened.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

