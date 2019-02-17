Man shot at Southside motel
Man shot trying to stop robbery at Southside motel

Posted 9:36 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37PM, February 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside motel that left a man critically injured Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to Midlothian Inn in the 6500 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 8:05 p.m.

Officers said a man was trying to stop a robbery when he was shot in the stomach at the motel.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are searching for a suspect described only as a black male with dreadlocks.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

