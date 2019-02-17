Police investigating Southside double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Two people were wounded in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Hull Street around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police called their injuries not life-threatening.

The suspect was driving a white van, according to police.

No additional details were available at last check.

