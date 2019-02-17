× Man wanted for shooting Virginia police officer

BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Blue Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a man accused of shooting a Virginia police officer. Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, shot and injured a police officer in Bluefield, Virginia at about midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning, according to investigators.

Neither the officer’s condition nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

“Gray is 6’1 and weighs 185 pounds,” according to Virginia State Police. “He has brown eyes and black hair. Type of clothing he is wearing is unknown. His last known address is Bluefield, West Virginia.

The blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback he was last seen driving has been recovered. He is now believed to be on the run.

Anyone with information about Gray and/or the vehicle and/or the shooting is asked to call 911 or the Bluefield Police Department at 276-326-2621.