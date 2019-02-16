Hot water pipe bursts at Southside Regional Medical Center; cleanup underway

PETERSBURG, Va. — Cleanup is underway after a hot water pipe burst at Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) in Petersburg Saturday morning.

Multiple sources told WTVR CBS 6 the ruptured pipe above a patient’s room on the third flood caused a “considerable amount” of water to flood several rooms, the hall and a room below on the second floor.

Nurses relocated one patient in the room where the pipe burst, according to those sources.

SRMC Marketing Director Brandon Seier said water has been shut off to that section of the hospital.

Additionally, firefighters helped minimize damage by removing several toilets and then channeling water into those holes.

They also used poles to poke holes in ceiling tiles, which they then placed trash cans under to catch water, according to sources.

Officials said their efforts helped minimize damage to the hospital’s second and third floors as well as unoccupied offices on the first floor.

“Petersburg Fire Rescue and Emergency Services and SRMC staff should be commended for their swift response to the incident to ensure our patients were safe,” Seier said.

Additionally, officials said the hospital’s plant services team is investigating what caused the pipe to fail.

