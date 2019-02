Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Friends of the Goochland Library hosted their third annual Writers Roundup, inviting the public to come meet local authors on Saturday afternoon.

Authors included Joan Caravetta, Katharine Armstrong, Steven K. Smith, Daniel Sherrier and CBS 6 News Saturday anchor, Angie Miles.

The authors read from their books, took questions and signed autographs.

Miles said there was a good crowd, despite the inclement weather.