High school students compete in Black Facts challenge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Students from area high schools put their black history knowledge to the test at the Black Facts competition Saturday morning.

The Henrico County Alumnae Chapter, in partnership with the Black History Museum and Cultural Center hosted the trivia face-off.

It was the first time they held this event and CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown was the moderator.

Organizers said students will hopefully walk away from the competition with a sense of pride and “thirst for knowledge.”

Ultimately, Armstrong High School from Richmond came out on top.