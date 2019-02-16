Family says woman killed in Hopewell Police shooting loved learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Family and friends gathered to remember Angel Decarlo, the 31-year-old woman fatally shot by a police officer, on Saturday in Hopewell.

Police said Decarlo pointed a gun at the officer before the officer fired the fatal shot in December.

Loved ones held a silent march and a memorial program in downtown Hopewell to remember Decarlo.

Emily Decarlo, Angel’s mother, said her daughter loved learning and was a paralegal.

"She loved humanity, she loved individuals,” Emily Decarlo said. “She loved to sing,”

Family members said 55 people attended the memorial despite the rainy weather.

Police were pursuing Decarlo after reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Winston Churchill Drive.

Officers arrived and saw a woman -- who fit the robber's description -- running down the street.

When officers told her to stop, she disregarded the command and pointed a handgun at one of the officers, according to police.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting as is procedure.

Hopewell Police also requested anyone who witnessed the incident or was traveling in and around the area at the time, to call lead Detective Benjamin Ransom at 804-541-2284. You can also contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or submit your tip anonymously using the P3tips app.